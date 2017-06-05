Stephen Busilla: Asper’s Gold Medal Recipient

June 6, 2017 —

Graduating Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) student Stephen Busilla received the University Gold Medal for the Asper School of Business at this year’s convocation in May. The medal recognizes Stephen’s outstanding academic achievement.

A graduate of Glenlawn Collegiate, Stephen majored in accounting and has already begun a work term in Manitoba Hydro’s accounting department. From there, he sees himself pursuing his CPA (Chartered Professional Accountant) designation.

Stephen says he benefited enormously throughout his degree from his professors and instructors. “Every instructor either shared a personal story, gave insight into the business world, or offered career advice that will be useful going forward.”

He balanced his commitment to a rigorous and demanding class schedule with hockey and ball hockey, and says curiosity and persistence were the driving forces behind his success. “I was always curious to understand the deeper thinking behind processes and decisions, but also never gave up to find the reasoning when I didn’t understand.”

Stephen received multiple scholarships over the course of his degree program, including the Dale Parkinson Scholarship in the IH Asper School of Business, an IH Asper School of Business Entrance Scholarship, the Dr AW Hogg Undergraduate Scholarship, two Isbister Scholarships in Management, and the Wolinsky Scholarship in Management.