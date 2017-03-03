St John’s College Announces Its Fifth Annual Student Art Competition!

March 2, 2017 —

St John’s College is pleased to announce a call for submissions for the Fifth Annual Student Art Competition!

First prize is $300, second prize is $200, and third prize is $100, as determined by a selected jury.

Who: Any University of Manitoba student registered during the 2016- 2017 school year.

What: Submissions accepted include: wall pieces, prints, paintings, and photographs. Please provide your full name, title of the piece, artistic medium, phone or email, and the price if you wish to sell your piece, so that facilitators can create a tag to hang beside the artwork. Be sure that your art is prepared for hanging on a picture rail system. Multiple submissions will be considered as a single entry.

Where: All submissions must be dropped off in the General Office, 214 St John’s College. Please contact Michael Minor at minorm [at] myumanitoba [dot] ca before dropping off your submission.

When: The submission deadline is Friday, March 10, 2017.

The submissions will be showcased in the Daily Bread Café at St John’s College.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at a public reception in the Café sponsored by Food Services Manager Ian Park.

Contestants must retrieve their work on Tuesday, April 11 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. All work is to be dropped off and picked up by the artist. St John’s College is not responsible for any damaged or missing items and is not responsible for any work left in the Daily Bead Café following the competition.

If you have any questions regarding this competition, please contact Michael Minor at minorm [at] myumanitoba [dot] ca.

St John’s College · 92 Dysart Road · University of Manitoba www.umanitoba.ca/colleges/st_johns