Spring Cleaning? Upgrading? … Read these Data Security tips for disposing of your Electronic Devices and Media…

April 13, 2017 —

Special attention is required when you are preparing to dispose of electronic devices and media. Protecting the confidentiality of data that is stored on these devices is an important consideration. When upgrading computers, laptops, cell phones, printers and other data storage devices, or disposing of electronic media, you are required to follow the University’s Custody and Control of Electronic Devices and Media Policy and Procedure.

The success of this custody and control process starts with you. While it is tempting to set that device aside in your office, or toss that old phone on the shelf, doing so creates an easy target for theft or loss. A privacy breach has no age limit. And while many of us would like to recycle or donate our devices and media, this is a security risk and must follow the documented process found in the Procedure.

Note the Policy and Procedure are also in effect when you need to send your device for service, or wish to transfer use of the device to another University staff or faculty member.

To access the forms and submit a request to redeploy, decommission (recycle as e-waste), or donate (request a policy exception) electronic devices or media, select the appropriate option from the IT Service Catalogue (Service – Client Support & Technology). Reference material and FAQs are also available here.

Contact the Service Desk or your local IT Support person if you have any questions about the process.

Remember!

Use the network file share to ensure regular backups of your data

There is a formal, secure process for disposing of Electronic Devices and Media

You are not permitted to recycle or donate Electronic Devices and Media without prior approval as described in the Procedure

INFORMATION SECURITY STARTS WITH YOU!

infosec [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

For More Information

IST Service Desk Catalog – Decommission Electronic Device – http://umanitoba.ca/computing/ist/service_catalogue/client_support/decomission/2553.html

Access and Privacy Resources on Records Management – http://umanitoba.ca/access_and_privacy/resources.html