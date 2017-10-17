Spooky Science at the University of Manitoba

October 17, 2017 —

Let’s Talk Science at the University of Manitoba will be hosting their annual Spooky Science Event. This is a fun (and free) Halloween event where children and youth get to participate in hands-on/minds-on science activities. Costumes welcome!

There will be witches potions, fizzing eyeballs, finding lost Daleks and much more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Engineering Atrium on the Fort Garry Campus

Note: There will be a Science Magic Show starting at 12 p.m. and at the top of every hour until 4 p.m.

Let’s Talk Science (LTS) is a national charitable, award-winning outreach program that focuses on improving science literacy to students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 across Canada.

Let’s Talk Science accomplishes its goals through interactive, hands-on science workshops to students.