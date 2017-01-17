Sink or swim? Those crucial first six weeks

January 17, 2017 —

For new students, staying afloat during the first few weeks can be a challenge. Standing in line for books, finding the best seat in each class and stressing over coursework are all part of the typical first-year university experience – one that can be difficult.

To help make the transition from high school to university life easier, the First Year Centre has developed a First 6 Weeks program that aims to help students adjust to life at the U of M.

The First 6 Weeks is an online guide that U of M students can use to help navigate the hectic first couple of months of university, whether they start in September or in January. This six-week time period is crucial as developing good habits early on is known to positively influence student success.

The guide will be delivered weekly to each first year student’s myumanitoba inbox, starting January 23. The First 6 Weeks program directs students to the key supports, resources and opportunities available to all first year students. Each week will highlight a unique theme that will help students create improved forward thinking and planning skills, thus establishing good habits to carry them throughout their university careers.

Liz Edmonds, academic advisor in the First Year Centre, believes this is a fabulous resource for new incoming students. “I have conversations on a daily basis with students regarding the transition from high school to university,” said Edmonds. “This online guide is a great way to reach all students, particularly those who don’t make it to our First Year Centre in the beginning of the term.”

Edmonds encourages all first year students to review the First 6 Weeks program online and to visit an Academic Advisor in their first term. The First Year Centre is located in room 205 Tier Building and open from 8:30-4:30 Monday to Friday.

Students can access the First 6 Weeks program anytime at http://umanitoba.ca/u1/first-six-weeks/index.html