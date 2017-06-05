signUM launches on June 10th

June 5, 2017 —

On June 10th, the University of Manitoba’s new identity and access management (IAM) service will go live. This will mark the completion of the first phase of a project to completely replace Iridium (our current IAM service) by 2018.

The new service will ensure the digital identities of staff, students, retirees and other members of the university community are created and managed properly.

signUM will align to the university’s privacy and security standards by collecting only the data that is required, by supporting user acknowledgement of the Computer Accounts Usage Agreement on an annual basis, and by enforcing a stronger password standard.

A stronger password will improve your account’s security. All passwords will eventually be reset to the new standard but, passwords do not have to be changed immediately. Staff, faculty and students will receive an automated reminder from signUM one month before any password change is required.

On the launch date, users will immediately see the following improvements:

A modernized user experience for claiming and managing UMNetIDs

The ability to set stronger passwords that meet the new standard

The better synchronization of password changes between various systems

The option to opt-out of the People Search listings

After June 10th, signUM will be enhanced gradually, over several phases, to allow users to:

use the Self Service tool to update work addresses and phone numbers (for Staff);

easily request additional access to applications;

use online forms to request and extend sponsored accounts; and

designate a preferred name via SBB (Banner) and ESS (VIP).

IST invites all members of the university community to read the signUM FAQs for more information.