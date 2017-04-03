April 3, 2017 —

Rhonda Martens, chair of philosophy at the U of M, will present a free public lecture on April 6 discussing body hacking and human augmentation. Should we make ourselves superhuman?

What: Lecture: Body hacking and human augmentation. Should we make ourselves superhuman?

When: Thursday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: McNally Robinson Booksellers, 1120 Grant Ave.

This lecture is free and open to the public.

Join associate professor Martens for a discussion on the latest biohacking technologies, and the ethical and practical issues they raise.

This event is sponsored by the Centre for Professional and Applied Ethics at the U of M.