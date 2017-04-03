UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
an android has town off its face and looks at it with contemplation

Alas, Yorick! What have we done?

Should we make ourselves superhuman?

April 3, 2017 — 

Rhonda Martens, chair of philosophy at the U of M, will present a free public lecture on April 6 discussing body hacking and human augmentation. Should we make ourselves superhuman?

What: Lecture: Body hacking and human augmentation. Should we make ourselves superhuman?
When: Thursday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.
Where: McNally Robinson Booksellers, 1120 Grant Ave.
This lecture is free and open to the public. 

Join associate professor Martens for a discussion on the latest biohacking technologies, and the ethical and practical issues they raise. 

This event is sponsored by the Centre for Professional and Applied Ethics at the U of M. 

 

Um Today Staff

