Share Your Commute for a Chance to Win

August 3, 2017 —

Parking Services and the Office of Sustainability present GoManitoba!

GoManitoba offers a free, easy way to find people interested in carpooling to the U of M. This online platform matches you with drivers and/or riders who are looking for someone to share their daily commute with. By ridesharing, you will save money and reduce your impact on the environment! In addition, GoManitoba has a bike, transit and walking matching system to help you plan your active transportation route and find friends and coworkers to share the journey with. If you are an experienced cyclist, you can also sign up to act as a commute mentor to fellow staff and students.

Sign up today for a chance to win a prize! Visit umanitoba.gomanitoba.ca.

Note: GoManitoba officially launches in Fall 2017. SIGN UP NOW for a chance to win great prizes from Green Action Centre. Check back in the fall when more people have registered to view your match results!

What are the benefits of carpooling?