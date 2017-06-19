Share your Canada Games stories

June 19, 2017 —

Things will be heating up this summer on the University of Manitoba campus as we play host to the 2017 Jeux du Canada Games from July 28 to August 13.

Our the campus will be one of the key venues to host the 50th anniversary of the Jeux du Canada Games as we host over 4,000 athletes, coaches, staff and spectators on our campus.

The university will be home to the athlete’s village and over 30 buildings on campus will be used for various sporting events including volleyball, track and field and the closing ceremonies.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Jeux du Canada Games, the U of M will be running a story series entitled Recollections from the Games to highlight U of M alumni, faculty, staff and students that have been involved in the Canada Games as athletes, coaches and volunteers.

If you have been involved in the Canada Games or are participating this year, we would love to share your story. Please contact us at umtoday [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.