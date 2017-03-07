March 7, 2017 —

On March 10 from 12 to 3 p.m. in the Concourse Lounge of University College, Professor Markie Twist will be available for a Sex Speak Session.

The free sessions are frank, one-on-one, question-and-answer talks with a trained sex therapist. The goal of the sessions is to provide safe, confidential, nonjudgmental places to discuss sexual health and sex information.

The individual talks can range from 15 to 45 minutes. Discussion topics may include prevention of sexually transmitted infections, relationship issues, proper use of contraceptive devices, gender identity and more. Anyone may attend, and appointments are not required. Sessions are scheduled on a first come first served basis.

This event is hosted by the Centre for Professional and Applied Ethics at the U of M.

About Markie Twist

Markie Twist is the Program Coordinator of the Graduate Certificate in Sex Therapy Program, and Associate Professor in the Human Development and Family Studies Department and Marriage and Family Therapy Program at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Twist is co-author of the books, The Couple and Family Technology Framework: Intimate Relationships in a Digital Age, and Focused Genograms: Attachment Focused Intergenerational Assessment of Individuals, Couples, and Families (2nd ed.). Dr. Twist’s research primarily focuses on: people whose sexual, gender, erotic, and relational orientations have been minoritized; professional mentoring and scholarly collaborative relationships; family and ecological sustainability; couple and family technology studies; and couple and family therapy technological practices.