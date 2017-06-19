UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Semi trailers will affect campus traffic

June 19, 2017 — 

Semi trailers will be arriving on campus to deliver goods to University Centre.

This map shows the affected route. The semi trailers will be on Ralph Campbell Road, Service Road 1N and Sidney Smith Street at 8am on June 19 and 20.

Flag people will be available to control pedestrian and vehicular traffic when arriving.

 

