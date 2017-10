October 11, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba’s law students’ organization, the Feminist Legal Forum, is hosting an interactive discussion on the topic, “Seeing Justice Done: How Should Universities Deal with Sexual Harassment Complaints.”

Professor Karen Busby will lead the discussion.

What: Discussion, “Seeing Justice Done: How Should Universities Deal with Sexual Harassment Complaints”

When: Thursday, Oct. 12, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Rm 207, Robson Hall