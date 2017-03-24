Scholarship available for women in natural sciences and engineering

March 23, 2017 —

Dr. Annemieke Farenhorst, the Prairie NSERC Chair for Women in Science and Engineering, is thrilled to announce the 2017 ICAN-WISE Scholarship is now open for applications.

The purpose of the ICAN-WISE Scholarship is to facilitate women mentee-mentor academic research collaborations in natural sciences and engineering fields. ICAN-WISE stands for Integrated Collaborative Academic Network for Women in Science and Engineering and is an initiative of Dr. Farenhorst, established for the Prairie Region of Canada in 2014.



Six ICAN-WISE scholarships will be available in 2017, worth $6000 each, which are to be awarded to students that are enrolled in undergraduate programs in one of the following Prairie universities (2 awards per province):

Manitoba (University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg, Brandon University, University College of the North);

Saskatchewan (University of Saskatchewan, University of Regina, First Nations University of Canada); and

Alberta (University of Calgary, University of Alberta, MacEwan University, University of Lethbridge, Mount Royal University).

The funding is the student’s stipend while working with their mentor on a research project in the summer of 2017.

The application can be accessed at http://cwse-prairies.ca/pages/cwse_scholarships/scholarship_applications.php.

Students need to submit their application by April 24, 2017, midnight to Lena [dot] Yusim [at] umanitoba [dot] ca. Each applicant will be informed on April 28, 2017 whether or not her application was successful.