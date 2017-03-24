UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today
News from
Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences
UM Today Network
img_1002

2016 ICAN-WISE scholarship winner Kelsey Smyth with her mentor Dr. Qiuyan Yuan in the Department of Civil Engineering

Scholarship available for women in natural sciences and engineering

ICAN-WISE scholarships available for undergraduate students at Prairie universities

March 23, 2017 — 

Dr. Annemieke Farenhorst, the Prairie NSERC Chair for Women in Science and Engineering, is thrilled to announce the 2017 ICAN-WISE Scholarship is now open for applications.

The purpose of the ICAN-WISE Scholarship is to facilitate women mentee-mentor academic research collaborations in natural sciences and engineering fields. ICAN-WISE stands for Integrated Collaborative Academic Network for Women in Science and Engineering and is an initiative of Dr. Farenhorst, established for the Prairie Region of Canada in 2014.

Six ICAN-WISE scholarships will be available in 2017, worth $6000 each, which are to be awarded to students that are enrolled in undergraduate programs in one of the following Prairie universities (2 awards per province):

  • Manitoba (University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg, Brandon University, University College of the North);
  • Saskatchewan (University of Saskatchewan, University of Regina, First Nations University of Canada); and
  • Alberta (University of Calgary, University of Alberta, MacEwan University, University of Lethbridge, Mount Royal University). 

The funding is the student’s stipend while working with their mentor on a research project in the summer of 2017.

The application can be accessed at http://cwse-prairies.ca/pages/cwse_scholarships/scholarship_applications.php.

Students need to submit their application by April 24, 2017, midnight to Lena [dot] Yusim [at] umanitoba [dot] ca. Each applicant will be informed on April 28, 2017 whether or not her application was successful.

Crystal Jorgenson

, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top