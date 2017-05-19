Scheduled power outages

May 19, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba Physical Plant’s Electrical Shop and Manitoba Hydro will be performing maintenance and switching of our high voltage distribution. This work is the final stage of the large outage the Fort Garry Campus experienced on December 26, 2016. All impacted Departments and Faculties are requested to distribute this memorandum to facilitate preparations for the outage.

All electrical power will be off for up to 5 hours per building. Any equipment fed by emergency power will not be affected. Please remember to turn off all computers and copiers before leaving work on Friday.

The shutdown will apply to the following buildings during the dates and times indicated.

Sunday, May 28, 2017 (2 shutdowns)

Shutdown #1 will start at 10 p.m. Electricity will be off up to 4 hours per building except the Drake Building. There will be additional maintenance performed and this outage might last up to 6 hours.

• Physical Plant

• Stores

• Mary Speechly

• Pembina Hall

• Pembina Hall Student Residence

• Drake

• Tier

• Isbister

• Fletcher Argue

Shutdown #2 scheduled for May 28 will start at roughly 2 a.m. and electricity will be off up to 3 hours per building.

• Biological Sciences

• Max Bell

• Investors Group Athletic Centre

• Education 3

• Migizii Agamik

Monday, May 29, 2017

The shutdown will start at 10 p.m. Electricity will be off up to 2 hours per building for Engineering 1 and Engineering 2 buildings. Engineering 3 will be shutdown up to 6 hours to perform additional maintenance on the 120/208 volt distribution and the 600-volt distribution.

• Engineering 1

• Engineering 2

• Engineering 3

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

The shutdown will start at 10 p.m. Electricity will be off up to 3 hours per building.

• St. John’s College

• St. Paul’s College

• Sinnott Building

• Wallace Building

• Fitzgerald

• Shultz Theatre

• Education 1& 2

• Helen Glass and Parkade

• Butler Hut

• Telus Tower

• Pan Am Stadium

• Soccer Fields

• Quonset Storage

Any questions regarding the shutdowns can be directed to Bruce Hancock, Electrical/Life Safety Manager @ 204 474-6309 or bruce [dot] hancock [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.