Safety tips for construction areas on campus

September 12, 2017 —

The beginning of the new school year coincides with the continuation of many exciting construction projects on campus. Physical Plant and construction contractors would like to remind the greater University community of construction safety etiquette to ensure the safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, students, visitors and contractors.

Do not enter construction sites at any time

Construction sites present many visible and non-visible hazards. Never enter construction sites, as you could be putting yourself and site workers at risk.

Follow all directions provided by traffic control personnel

While traffic delays are not ideal, failure to disobey traffic controls being conducted by flag personnel can put you, the flagger, adjacent pedestrians and the construction crew in harm’s way. When using flaggers, these delays are only intended to be for a short period of time — your cooperation and patience are appreciated.

Obey traffic laws

The University has a posted speed limit of 30 km/h; it is important to adhere to this speed limit to allow our pedestrian and bicycle traffic to travel safely.

Do not pass

On two-way streets, passing oncoming traffic is prohibited, as is driving on sidewalks to facilitate passing.

Use designated travel paths during construction

Pedestrian paths of travel have been modified on campus during construction to allow for safe travel on campus. New crossings have been signed, and lines painted.

It is important that these temporary pedestrian routes be followed for both pedestrian and vehicular traffic safety.