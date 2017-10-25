Royal Society of Canada’s U of M college members mark Canada’s 150 with event

October 26, 2017 —

The College of the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) is hosting events across Canada to mark the 150th anniversary of confederation and discuss the next 150 years, and U of M college members will host an event on Oct. 28.

Laura Loewen, a member of the RSC college and associate professor in the Desautels Faculty of Music, is organizing the local event at the Winnipeg Free Press café on Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m. It will focus on Economic and Social Rights, and will include music, poetry, talks, video and artwork. (RSC college members will again gather in November for a special climate change symposium., which is open to all.)

“We will bring together a range of perspectives, from the creative and performing arts to the scholarly, to examine how the Canadian Constitution might be re-framed to reflect the 21st century realities of our country,” Loewen says. “Our event will have a significant artistic component that is sure to appeal to a broad range of people. It’s going to be a lot of fun and enlightening.”

Talks by U of M RSC College members

Andrew Woolford, U of M Department of Sociology

Esyllt Jones, U of M Department of History

Tracie Afifi, U of M Max Rady College of Medicine

Tricia Logan (Community Engagement and Outreach Officer, National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation)

Shaden Abusaleh and Asha Nelson (Sawa Theatre)

Poetry

John Weier

Jason Stefanik

Lise Gaboury-Diallo, U of M Department of French, Spanish and Italian

Music

Cory Campbell

Jane and Micah

Jon Gordon and Julian Bradford, Desautels Faculty of Music

Fred Redekop

Laura Loewen, Desautels Faculty of Music

University of Manitoba Concert Choir, Catherine Robbins, director

Video

JustTV, Broadway Neighbourhood Centre