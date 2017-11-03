Robson Hall alumna appointed chairperson of MB Human Rights Commission

October 27, 2017 —

A Robson Hall graduate, Brenlee Carrington Trepel [LLB/95] has been working in support of human rights for many years, even prior to her October 6th, 2017 appointment as chairperson of the Manitoba Human Rights Commission. Called to the Manitoba Bar in 1999, Carrington Trepel first served as a lawyer and then as the Law Society of Manitoba’s equity ombudsperson. She was involved with creating the Canada Law Society Parental Leave Support Program, and the Lawyers Daycare Initiative. Please read the full article and interview with Carrington Trepel about her lifelong dedication to human rights in The Sou’wester community newspaper.