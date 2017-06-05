Road Closures: 2017 Manitoba Marathon

June 5, 2017 —

The annual Manitoba Marathon is being held Sunday, June 18th, 2017.

Traffic flow will be disrupted on the Fort Garry campus.

To accommodate the Super Run as well as the regular half and full marathon routes, you should take note of the following campus access route closures:

• 4:30 am University Crescent closed to vehicle traffic from Pembina Highway to Dafoe Road. The crescent will re-open around 2:00 pm.

• 4:30 am Chancellor Matheson closed to vehicle traffic (except buses). It will re-open at approximately noon.

• 5:30 am vehicle access to the campus at all intersections along Freedman Cr and Dafoe Rd (including Kings Drive) will be closed to accommodate the Super Run. Access to campus will re-open at 9:00 am via Kings Drive.

• Volunteer traffic marshals will be stationed at all campus intersections to control traffic before, during and shortly after the Super Run ends.

• Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

• Campus Security, City of Winnipeg Police and Emergency Services will be on site.

For more information about the event you can visit www.manitobamarathon.mb.ca