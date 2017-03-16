UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Rising Up on campus

Indigenous students to host conference

March 15, 2017 — 

This weekend, on March 17 and 18, campus will see the second annual Rising Up conference organized by the Native Studies Graduate Students Association (NSGSA). The event will feature talks and presentations by an interdisciplinary group of scholars from across the university and the province representing many different areas of academia and thinking at large.

The events this weekend will also host a featured keynote address by community activist Isaac Murdoch, as well as presentations by some of the best minds in Indigenous scholarship available today throughout the conference.

The conference will take place March 17 and 18 on the Fort Garry Campus. The full event information is available online on the Rising Up webpage including information on how to register.

Marcus Closen

