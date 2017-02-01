Rich Man Poor Man Dinner provides a ‘taste’ of poverty

February 1, 2017 —

What does 90 per cent of the world eat? The majority of attendees at this year’s 6th annual student-organized Rich Man Poor Man Dinner will find out today.

One person at each table of eight will dine on a three-course “rich man” dinner with wine while the other seven will receive the “poor man” dinner comprised of rice and beans – a meal typically eaten by 90 per cent of the world’s population.

Food security is the theme for this year’s Rich Man Poor Man dinner, hosted by the Manitoba Medical Students’ Association, and in support of Agape Table.

The dinner raises funds for local charitable organizations while also raising awareness about food security inequities, poverty and the ongoing need for affordable nutritious food options.

What: Rich Man Poor Man Dinner

When: Thursday, Feb. 2, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Brodie Centre Atrium, 727 McDermot Avenue, University of Manitoba Bannatyne Campus

“There is an undeniable link between nutritious foods and health, as future physicians we felt it necessary to highlight the issue of food insecurity. It also aligns with the advocacy goals of both the Global Health Interest Group and Student Advocacy Committee at the Max Rady College of Medicine,” said Ruth Habte, one of the organizers and a second-year student in the Max Rady College of Medicine, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences.

Habte said the group wanted to support Agape Table due to the number of critical services it provides in the community including emergency meals and food bank, subsidized breakfast, on site low-cost grocery and children’s programs.

The evening will feature two speakers. Dave Cunnin, Executive Director at Agape Table, will reflect on his journey from being homeless and using Agape Table services to now running the charity.

Joyce Slater, a registered dietitian and associate professor in the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, will give the keynote address about her research on food security policy and the prevalence of food insecurity amongst homeless men in urban settings.

“By highlighting the imbalance of resources seen in our own city and by illustrating the challenges that individuals in poverty face, we hope to inspire dialogue, a new way of thinking, and hopefully some action,” says Habte.