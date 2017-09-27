Renewed funding to support Indigenous initiatives and to recruit Indigenous scholars

September 27, 2017 —

The U of M is continuing to invest in initiatives to advance Indigenous achievement. Two funds, first created in 2016, have been renewed for 2017 to help achieve these goals: the Indigenous Initiatives Fund, and the Indigenous Scholars Fund.

In the funds’ first year, over $1.4 million was awarded, supporting 22 initiatives and the recruitment of six new Indigenous scholars to the U of M.

“The renewal of these funds reaffirms the U of M’s commitment to fostering a greater understanding of Indigenous perspectives, cultures and traditions and integrating them into our curriculum, programs, research, and spaces,” said Dr. Lynn Lavallée, U of M’s newly appointed Vice-Provost (Indigenous Engagement).

The U of M’s Indigenous Initiatives Fund supports projects that will advance the University’s Indigenous achievement goals, which are woven throughout the five key priorities in the University’s Strategic Plan, Taking Our Place 2015-2020. Dr. Janice Ristock, Provost and Vice-President (Academic) is pleased to be able to renew the funding for 2017/18 and invites the University’s faculty and staff in academic and administrative units to apply. “This fund has helped to seed many new innovative unit-based projects and to further progress on our Indigenous achievement goals and priorities,” says Ristock. Proposals for the Indigenous Initiatives Fund are due Monday, October 30, 2017.

The Indigenous Scholars Fund was created to support the recruitment of Indigenous Scholars. “We need a faculty that is representative of the growing Indigenous student body and a growing Indigenous population in our province,” says Ristock. Deans/Directors can submit proposals to the Indigenous Scholars Fund by Friday, September 29, 2017.

As part of the Creating Pathways to Indigenous Achievement strategic priority, the University of Manitoba is dedicated to advancing Indigenous education and research, promoting student success and developing leaders.

Dr. Lynn Lavallée has been hearing from Indigenous students currently studying at the U of M about their experiences with post-secondary education.

“We’ve come a long way in creating more inclusive learning environments since I first attended university as a student,” she said. “However, some students still don’t see university as a possibility. The new faculty and initiatives that will become part of the U of M through these funds will expand opportunities relevant to Indigenous student experience, making university a place where future generations see themselves succeeding.”

Both funds were approved by the Board of Governors on May 23, 2017, as part of the U of M’s 2017/18 Operating Budget. For more information, click here.