Reminder – protecting our university community against ransomware attacks

March 17, 2017 —

Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.

There has been a rise in ransomware attacks on universities across Canada over the past year. Recent examples with a major impact include those at the University of Calgary and Carleton University.

What can you do to protect yourself and the University?

Avoid clicking on links within emails from unknown senders or within unexpected emails from known senders.

from unknown senders or within unexpected emails from known senders. Store your files on the network . If your hard drive is compromised through a ransomware attack, you may lose all your information and it may not be recoverable.

Information security starts with you!

The university appreciates your commitment and support in helping to protect our university community and resources. If you have any questions, contact the University of Manitoba IST Service Desk at 204-474-8600.