Rehabilitation Sciences Appreciation luncheon a chance to thank donors

January 30, 2017 —

Students usually celebrate after they’ve finished their program, but students in the College of Rehabilitation Sciences, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences recently got a chance to celebrate mid-way through their education journey at the College’s annual Awards Ceremony and Appreciation Luncheon.

The luncheon gives learners an opportunity to recognize donors for the contributions they make to student success through their support of scholarships and bursaries.

Over 60 faculty, students and donors attended the luncheon on the Joe Doupe Concourse in the Basic Medical Sciences Building on January 26 where over 40 scholarships and awards were handed out to deserving students.

Camilla Thorne-Tjomsland, a second year occupational therapy student and recipient of the Manitoba Public Insurance Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy Tuition Scholarship, said the support is making a positive impact in her life.

“As a student it just makes such a huge difference because I’ve always prioritized being involved in the community and awards like this allow me to devote more time to being involved and doing other activities instead of spending all my spare time working,” she said. “It’s very valuable and incredibly helpful.”

Donors also appreciate the opportunity to meet with the recipients of their gifts.

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), for instance, provides a tuition scholarship to occupational and physical therapy students who exhibit leadership within the College and the community and demonstrate an interest in professional development.

For Heather Howdle, Physiotherapist and Manager for MPI’s Health Care Services Department, student awards are a way of supporting the future health-care professionals who will help their clients recover from injuries

“These awards are very important because MPI supports the contributions of the OT and PT professionals in the service of our injured claimants and they are also excellent leaders in terms of the type of business that we operate,” Howdle said. “They’re leaders and service providers and we value the standard of care they provide.”

Reg Urbanowski, Dean, College of the Rehabilitation Sciences, also expressed his gratitude for the donors’ funding of student awards.

“I’m quite honoured about the individual and the corporate sponsorships because I think it signals to the students who received these awards that they are supported by the community,” he said. “For the College I think it means we’re humbled to have this kind of generosity and that we have the recognition that we have a good program.”

For donors, Urbanowski had a simple message.

“Thank you and we look forward to your continued support, it is making tremendously wonderful professionals for tomorrow.”