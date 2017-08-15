Reflecting on the games

August 15, 2017 —

After two weeks of athletic achievements and provincial celebrations the 50th Canada Summer Games came to an exciting conclusion at the Closing Ceremonies on August 13 at Investors Group Field.

The University of Manitoba was proud to host 4,000 athletes on our campus and to showcase our university by participating at the Jeux du Canada Games Cultural Festival at the Forks.

Thank you to all University of Manitoba alumni, faculty, staff, students and up-and-coming Bison athletes who helped make the 2017 Canada Games a great success.

