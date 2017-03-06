Recreation Services’ spring/summer program registration opens March 9

March 3, 2017 —

Recreation Services’ program registration is set to open March 9 at 12 p.m. Classes are available at both their Fort Garry and Bannatyne campus locations and includes a variety of activities suited for every taste and skill level. Their 2017 spring/summer program schedule includes classes in Adult Aquatics, Aging Actively, Climbing, Dance, Group Fitness PLUS, Health Promotion, Martial Arts, Recreation and Wellness.

Continuing for spring/summer 2017 all Recreation Services members, including all U of M students who have activated a membership, will receive up to 20% off instructional and group fitness PLUS programs. Program registration is available in-person at the Active Living Centre, Max Bell Centre or Joe Doupe Recreation Centre. Program registration is also available online.

Watch for their 2017 spring/summer activity guide available for pick up in early March in the Active Living Centre or view able online.