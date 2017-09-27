Recreation Services invites you to Personal Training Week

September 26, 2017 —

From October 2-6, 2017, get a deal on personal training services and much more!

During Personal Training Week, your friends at Recreation Services will be offering discounts on all personal training and assessment services AND complementary informational sessions on training and nutrition, as well as daily video uploads of some of their favourite exercises. There will also be a chance for all participants to win free personal training sessions with a certified trainer.

Personal Training Week is happening at the Active Living Centre on the Fort Garry Campus and Joe Doupe Recreation Centre at the Bannatyne Campus from October 2nd until the 6th.

Make sure to stop by and learn how a personal trainer can take you to the next level! For additional information, please visit our Personal Training Week webpage!