Recognizing Excellence in Graduate Education

June 22, 2017 —

Faculty members and support staff play a vital role in the graduate student experience and the successful academic development of graduate students at the University of Manitoba.

To recognize those who consistently go above and beyond their regular duties, the Faculty of Graduate Studies celebrated outstanding advisors, faculty member administrators and support staff in a special reception at Marshall McLuhan Hall on May 24.

“There are many people on both campuses who deserve recognition for the outstanding support they offer graduate students and programs on a daily basis,” says Todd Mondor, Acting Vice-Provost (Graduate Education) and Dean (Graduate Studies), who initiated the event. “We truly value their contributions and want to celebrate and thank them.”

The following faculty and staff were recognized for providing exceptional support.

Award for Excellence in Graduate Student Mentoring:

Sean Byrne – Peace and Conflict Studies

Dilantha Fernando – Plant Science

Lisa Landrum – Architecture

The annual award for excellence in mentoring has been designed to recognize outstanding performance in the mentoring of graduate students. It was established to identify faculty who embody both the letter and spirit of mentoring. Three faculty members were recognized:

Outstanding Administrator Award:

Ed Kroeger – Physiology and Pathophysiology

The Faculty of Graduate Studies offers one award annually to recognize one member of the University of Manitoba’s complement of academic staff members who have provided exceptional administrative services with respect to graduate studies.

Outstanding Support Staff Award:

Margaret Currie – Sociology

Gloria Derksen – Psychology

Angela Nelson – Medical Microbiology

The Faculty of Graduate Studies presents the Outstanding Support Staff Award to recognize the considerable efforts and accomplishments of staff members who consistently strive to fulfil the academic mission and provide invaluable service to the faculty.

In total, 55 nominations were received for the awards, indicating the breadth of commitment that faculty and staff demonstrate towards supporting graduate education. See below for a list of all nominees.

The University of Manitoba Distinguished Dissertation Awards were also presented. Four recent recipients were honoured for their groundbreaking research, receiving a citation certificate and cash prize of $3,000:

Dr. Barrett Ens

Program: Computer Science

Thesis: Spatial Analytic Interfaces

Advisor: Dr. Pourang Irani, Computer Science

Dr. Stephanie Caligiuri

Program: Physiology

Thesis: The Impact of Long-term High Protein Intake on Relevant Indicators of Health in Obesity

Advisor: Dr. Grant Pierce, Physiology & Pathophysiology

Dr. Jean L. Polfus

Program: Natural Resources and Environment Management

Thesis: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Describing Biological Diversity

Advisor: Dr. Micheline Manseau, Natural Resource Institute (NRI)

Dr. Jennifer Watt

Program: Education

Thesis: Practicing Life Writing: Teaching through Vulnerability, Discomfort, Mindfulness and Compassion

Dr. Jennifer Watt – Advisor: Dr. Wayne Serebrin, Education

Nominees for the Excellence in Graduate Student Mentoring Award

Cheryl Dika, Nursing

Todd Duhamel, Kinesiology and Recreation

Warren Eaton, Psychology

Donald Fuchs, Social Work

Jean-Eric Ghia, Immunology

Thomas Hack, Nursing

Can-Ming Hu, Physics and Astronomy

Soheila Karimi, Physiology & Pathophysiology

Christina Lengyel, Agricultural and Food Sciences

Kelley Main, Management

John Markham, Biological Sciences

Puyan Mojabi, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Zahra Moussavi, Biomedical Engineering

Michael Namaka, pharmacy

Jose Nava, Nursing

Vladimir Okhmatovski, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Cathy Rocke, Social Work

Jessica Senehi, Peace and Conflict Studies

John Serieux, Economics

Cyrus Shafai, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Joyce Slater, Human Nutritional Sciences

Claudio Stasolla, Plant Science

Miyoung Suh, Human Nutritional Sciences

John Walker, Psychology

Dirk Weihrauch, Biological Sciences

Roberta Woodgate, Nursing

Zhenyu Wu, Management

Nominees for Outstanding Administrator Award

Denis Bracken, Social Work

Donald Fuchs, Social Work

Zana Lutfiyya, Peace and Conflict Studies

Jitendra Paliwal, Biosystems Engineering

Jennifer van Wijngaarden, Chemistry

Nominees for Outstanding Support Staff

Charles Burchill, Community Health Sciences

Jill Christie, Management

Mark Cooper, Geological Sciences

Amy Dario, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Susan Ducharme, Peace and Conflict Studies

Kirk Dyson, Mechanical Engineering

Matt Ellis, Physiology and Pathophysiology

Rose Fiorello, Religion

Kathy Graham, Animal Science

Simone Hernandez-Ramdwar, Education (Ph.D.)

Zeev Kapitanker, Mechanical Engineering

Joanna Ksiazek, Civil Engineering

Kirk Marat, Chemistry

Betty McGregor, Economics

Kris Nabess, Mechanical Engineering

Karen Singleton, Social Work