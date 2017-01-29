Real world problems and political studies

February 6, 2017 —

The political studies department has launched a new initiative aimed at members of the campus community, to facilitate more open exchange of ideas and knowledge in the form a lecture series. The lecture series comprises monthly talks which will be delivered on a wide variety of topics by experts housed within the department.

The inaugural lecture was given by Steven Lecce, associate professor in the department, and a political theorist. His talk, entitled What is wrong with private schools explored the theoretical problems with a two-tier school system, and sought to consider possibilities for levelling the system from a philosophical standpoint. The well-attended first talk garnered a standing room only crowd in the Faculty of Arts boardroom in the Tier building, and enjoyed a lively question period after the talk concluded.

The talk provided a meaningful place to encourage a flow of different ideas regarding the way the school system works in Canada. Royce Koop, head of the political studies department, said the talk “demonstrates how research conducted by faculty members in Political Studies can help us to better understand and address real-world problems and issues.”

The lecture series will continue through the Winter term, as talks are announced they will be posted on the department’s events calendar on their website at umanitoba.ca/political_studies