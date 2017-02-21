Ready, SET, go!

February 23, 2017 —

On Friday, Feb. 24, grade 11 and 12 students from across the province will be exploring the worlds of science, engineering, and technology at the University of Manitoba.

Science, Engineering, and Technology (SET) Day will feature a variety of exciting and interactive workshops hosted by U of M experts. Amongst those sessions is Analyzing Your Moves, a motor control and motor learning workshop hosted by FKRM’s Drs Cheryl Glazebrook and Jonathan Singer.

Hosted in the Perceptual Motor Behaviour Lab, students will learn how a three-dimensional motion analysis and electromyography systems can help us understand how humans perform different movements. The motion analysis system is the same technology used to create computer animation.

Students will also learn how eye-tracking technology can be used to measure how humans interact with their environment and able to use the equipment as a participant and as a researcher.

Additionally, they will learn about motor control and motor learning theories and how they are used in everyday life. Students will then move through 3-4 stations to test these theories on themselves.

Visit SET Day at its website for more information.