Ready, set, go: U of M track & field upgrades complete

June 5, 2017 —

The James Daley Fieldhouse is back on the running map.

After closing down for just over a month for renovations, the Fieldhouse, located in the U of M’s Max Bell Centre, has reopened, sporting a newly resurfaced track.

The facility will be filled with convocating students this week as spring convocation takes place June 6-8. After that, it will be business as usual at Max Bell Centre.

Highlights of the renovation include: