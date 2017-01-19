UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today
Rabble: Canadian campuses working toward reconciliation have their work cut out

January 19, 2017 — 

As New Scientists reports:

UBC is responding to the TRC’s calls to action by creating a west coast affiliate to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba. The Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre  will be a place to house records and historical material as well as foster conversation about the Indigenous experience in Canada. Construction of the centre is expected to be completed by next summer.

 

