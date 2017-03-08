Pulse surveys highlight areas of improvement for group insurance benefits

March 8, 2017 —

“Which health benefits are most important to you?” is the focus of Part 2 of a “pulse” survey sent out this week by human resources. The survey polls eligible faculty and staff on the topic of university’s comprehensive group insurance program. Pulse surveys are quick surveys conducted on a periodic basis to measure the pulse or health of our university programs.

In February, compensation and benefits office, human resources sent Part 1 of the survey to over 5,500 faculty and staff enrolled in the benefits program. The survey focused on current levels of satisfaction with U of M’s health benefits. The second part of the survey will be sent to the same list of eligible faculty and staff. Dave Muir, director, compensation and benefits, emphasizes that recipients can participate in the second survey even if they did not complete the first one.

Part 2 of the survey, to be completed by March 26, also includes questions on possible new health benefits such as subsidized bus passes or gym memberships. The survey solicits feedback on the structure of the comprehensive group insurance program; for example, a standard one-size-fits-all model versus a fully customizable model.

Both surveys have a prize draw — an extra $1,000 in your Health Care Spending Account for the upcoming 2017/18 plan year. The winner for Part 1 of the survey was Jacqueline Edelson, Faculty of Nursing.

“We are doing these surveys to get feedback on how our health benefits program can be improved,” notes Muir. “Part one of the survey resulted in close to 1,700 responses, a participation rate of 32%. It’s exciting to get this type of feedback!”

Preliminary results indicate the following:

Many employees are satisfied with dental benefits (73%) and life insurance (70%)

20 per cent or more of employees are dissatisfied with the following categories: paramedical coverage (31%), health care spending account (26%), prescription drugs (25%) and orthodontic coverage (22%)

Response rate for “Undecided’” can highlight the need for more consultation or education on the following benefits: employee and family assistance plan (36%), orthodontic coverage (32%), long term disability (28%), optional coverages (26%) and life insurance (23%).

Once the second survey has closed, human resources will communicate the full survey results to the university community.

By March 26, please complete the survey here.

Prize Draw Steps:

Open survey; complete the seven questions. After the seventh question, click “Next.” A final screen will appear: “Thank you for completing this survey.” Do not click “done” yet. Instead, at the top of this screen, click on the link “Healthcare Spending Account Draw” (GREEN BOX in screen capture below) After clicking on “Healthcare Spending Account Draw” link, another screen will appear, where you’ll be asked to enter your name and preferred contact information. Fill out your contact information on that screen, then click “Done.” Your contact information and completed survey feedback will be submitted at the same time—but to separate email accounts, in order to ensure that your contact information and survey feedback can’t be linked.

Any questions on the survey or prize draw can be directed to Dave Muir, director, compensation and benefits, human resources, 204-474-9584 or dave [dot] muir [at] umanitoba [dot] ca