Pulse nutrition study needs volunteers

January 25, 2017 —

Interested in being a nutrition study volunteer?

Are you between 18-45 years old?

If so, you may be eligible to participate in a study examining the effects of pulse products on:

blood sugar

appetite and food intake

exercise

Volunteers who meet the following criteria are invited:

Ages 18-45

Have no issues with blood glucose or diabetes

Have no issues with high blood pressure

Average and overweight individuals

Non smoker

Participate in less than 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per week.

Participants will be compensated for their contribution to this study. Supplement foods will be provided for participants.

Contact us at pulsetrial [at] umanitoba [dot] ca or 204-4801042.

Principal investigators: Dr. Peter Jones and Dr. Danielle Bouchard

Richardson Centre for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals