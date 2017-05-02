Proud moments highlight Campus Life celebration

May 1, 2017 —

Program coordinator Trevi Freeze recalls when graduate Paul Redmond shared his proudest moments at the University of Manitoba as the highlight of this year’s Campus Life end-of-year celebration.

The celebration is an event where students share their university experiences in the Campus Life program, which supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities though auditing university courses.

Typically, students share what they’ve learned in class with a brief Powerpoint presentation; however, graduates take the opportunity to reflect on their entire university experience and share their thoughts.

For Redmond, who audited classes for seven years at the university, a proud moment included landing a paying job delivering copies at the UMSU Copy Centre. Moreover, he felt honoured when one of his classmates wrote a letter expressing how much it meant for him to be in class.

“Having a student with disabilities in class can be a welcomed opportunity to explore inclusion, and for Campus Life students, it gives them a sense of belonging and empowerment that can lead to even greater achievements in life.” Freeze said.

In all, the celebration marked the end of the academic year for eight students.

“It’s an opportunity for family, faculty, friends, tutors, and volunteers and anyone else the student would like to invite to get together for some food and to learn about what the students have been up to,” Freeze said.