Prestigious honour for scholars

September 7, 2017 —

University of Manitoba historian Adele Perry and composer Michael Matthews have been elected to the Royal Society of Canada (RSC), the country’s most esteemed association of scholars and scientists.

Election to the RSC is considered the highest honour an academic can achieve in the arts, humanities and sciences. The two professors are among 89 new Fellows elected for 2017 and will be inducted in Winnipeg at the RSC’s annual Celebration of Excellence, November 23-26.

“I congratulate these exceptional individuals on receiving this honour that recognizes their outstanding achievements,” says Digvir Jayas, vice-president (research and international) and Distinguished Professor at the University of Manitoba. “They are regarded by their peers in Canada and abroad as exemplary scholars in their fields and are fitting additions to the prestigious RSC. We are proud of their accomplishments.”

Drs. Perry and Matthews join 45 current Royal Society Fellows from the University of Manitoba.

About the scholars

Dr. Adele Perry, Department of History, Faculty of Arts

Adele Perry is internationally recognized for her award-winning research on the history of colonialism in Canada and beyond. A feminist and social historian, Perry uses meticulous archival research to explore the history of women, Indigenous peoples, and racialized people. Perry’s scholarship challenges us to ask new questions about Canada’s past, its connections to other parts of the world, and its historical contributions to different peoples and communities.

Dr. Michael Matthews, Marcel A. Desautels Faculty of Music

During the course of a career lasting for more than thirty years, Michael Matthews has been a significant, important figure in the field of Canadian music, composing more than 100 works, including three symphonies, an opera, five concerti and four string quartets. His music has and garnering international acclaim, having been performed in Canada, the USA, Mexico, Europe, Asia and South America. The originality, depth and breadth of his extensive body of work reflect a wide-ranging musical and dramatic vision. He is also the cofounder of the contemporary music group GroundSwell and of the Computer Music Studio at the University of Manitoba.

About RSC

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society’s mission is to recognize scholarly, research and artistic excellence, to advise governments and organizations, and to promote a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.



