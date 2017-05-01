Lynn Zapshala-Kelln appointed Vice-President (Administration)

May 1, 2017 —

A message from U of M President and Vice-Chancellor David Barnard:

I am extremely pleased to announce that at its meeting of April 18, 2017, the Board of Governors approved the appointment of Ms. Lynn Zapshala-Kelln to the position of Vice-President (Administration) of the University of Manitoba, effective June 5, 2017.

Ms. Zapshala-Kelln came to the provincial government in 1998 after several years in the private sector and joins the University of Manitoba from her position as Secretary to Treasury Board with the Department of Finance of the Province of Manitoba, a role she held since July 2015. In this deputy ministerial role, she had a broad scope of responsibility that included leading the annual estimates process for the Government of Manitoba and the development of the annual provincial budget, providing advice and support to Treasury Board ministers, evaluating government programs and providing recommendations for the implementation of government initiatives.

Prior to assuming the position of Secretary to Treasury Board, Ms. Zapshala-Kelln was the Assistant Deputy Minister (ADM), Fiscal Management and Capital Planning with Treasury Board Secretariat, where she held responsibility for developing sound fiscal strategy and planning options for the government of Manitoba through the development and coordination of an effective budget and planning cycle within an overall fiscal framework, and reliable fiscal forecasting, monitoring and reporting mechanism.

Other roles in government included Assistant Deputy Minister, Administration and Finance for Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation and Assistant Deputy Minister, Corporate Services for Manitoba Conservation and Manitoba Water Stewardship, following a series of progressively more senior roles in financial services.

Ms. Zapshala-Kelln is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Administration degree from the University of Regina.

In addition to her far-reaching experience in challenging and relevant leadership roles, Ms. Zapshala-Kelln also has extensive board experience, having served on the Crown Corporations Board, the Manitoba Development Corporation and Manitoba Opportunities Fund Board, the Public Schools Finance Board, the Crown Land and Property Agency ‎Board and the East Side Road Authority Board.

Given her demonstrated skills as an administrator, her thoughtful and analytical approach, her commitment to the need to both lead and support people, and her integrative way of thinking, she will bring exceptional leadership to the Vice-President (Administration) portfolio.

Please join me in welcoming Ms. Zapshala-Kelln to the University of Manitoba and in extending congratulations to her on her appointment as Vice-President (Administration). I look forward to adding her perspective to the University’s leadership team, and to working with her to advance the mission of the University.