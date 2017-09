September 1, 2017 —

UPDATE: SEP. 1, 10:15 A.M. – All power has been restored to campus.

SEP. 1, 8:30 A.M. – University of Manitoba currently is experiencing a power outage in the following buildings:

Plant Science Field Station

Dafoe Lab

University College and Residence

Art Studio

Robson Hall

B Lot Trailers

Human Ecology

Crews have identified the problem and currently working to have power restored.