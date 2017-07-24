Power outage: UMSU University Centre closed

July 24, 2017 —

The UMSU University Centre building lost power from a main breaker this morning, approximately an hour ago.

Physical Plant is working to isolate the source of the electrical fault and Security Services is currently locking all the doors and vacating the building.

Everyone is being asked to leave the building until the power is restored.

Any updates will be communicated here.

Update, 4:17 p.m., July 24:

The electricians will be taking the system down again in order to complete the wiring to the secondary transformer. They estimate that this should take somewhere between 30-60mins to complete. Once this has been done, the electricians will restart the transformer in stages to make sure that load levels are at acceptable limits.

Update, 3:34 p.m., July 24:

The electricians are currently on target to get UMSU University Centre back up and running by end of day today. If everything goes as planned, the building should be open tomorrow – Tuesday, July 25th.

Update, 12:57 p.m., July 24:

The problem has been assessed as a blown transformer for the U Centre building. Major work is currently being done by the electricians in an attempt to restore power to the building.

The electricians are bypassing the blown transformer and running new electrical wiring to another transformer in order to get power to the building.

The electricians hope to get the majority of the building up and running by end of day today.

The building is secure and signs have been posted on the exits advising of the closure.

Update, 11:53 a.m., July 24:

The electricians are working to isolate part of the building to get partial power back on line. The outage is significant and will take at least a few more hours to restore.

Update, 11:37 a.m., July 24:

The Bookstore will remain closed today. Sorry for the inconvenience.