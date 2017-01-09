Popular vacation purchase plan launches for second year

January 10, 2017 —

Would you like extra days for your summer holiday or an additional day off when your child’s school has an in-service? Are you a new employee wishing for vacation time during your first year?

These are questions to discuss with your supervisor when considering the vacation purchase plan (VPP). If your area’s operational needs are covered, you may be eligible to benefit from the program.

“Human resources is pleased to offer this popular program,” says Gregory Juliano, associate vice-president (human resources). “Last year, in its first year, the vacation purchase plan attracted close to 300 employees, many of whom provided positive feedback.”

The vacation purchase plan provides eligible employees with an opportunity to purchase five to 10 days of vacation in addition to their current vacation allotment. While unpaid leaves already exist, they impact seniority/service accrual, vacation accrual, pension contributions and other benefits, whereas these consequences do not occur with VPP.

As last year, the vacation purchase plan will run consecutively with the voluntary days off program. The plan allows salary deductions to be spread throughout the year whereas the voluntary days off program deducts salaries within the pay period that the leave is taken. The options provide maximum flexibility for employees.

The combined total of days between the two programs cannot exceed 10 days per fiscal year.

Juliano adds, “We want to provide flexible working arrangements, a benefit to many employees who aim for work-life balance. The plan gives community members more control over their time off in pursuit of healthy living options, an objective highlighted in the university’s Strategic Plan.”

Application forms should be submitted to supervisors by February 15, 2017.

For more information about the program and updated eligibility requirements, visit the human resources website.

Questions? Call the HR Help Desk at 204-474-9400 or contact your HR Consultant.

To provide any feedback, email hrfeedback [at] umanitoba [dot] ca