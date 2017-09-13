UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Tipi Raising at Indigenous Orientation 2017

A beautiful day for a Tipi Raising in the Quad, part of Indigenous Orientation 2017.

Photo Gallery: Indigenous Orientation 2017 Instagram Takeover

September 13, 2017 — 

Indigenous Orientation is celebrated every fall as a way of welcoming new students to campus and highlighting Indigenous culture and programs at the U of M. Education student Kristin Flattery took over the UofM student Instagram account on Tuesday, September 12th to give an inside look at the Tipi Raising, Indigenous Celebration Stations, #IDeclareIndigenous photo booth and more. Here’s a look at her images and insightful knowledge around the day’s events and traditions.

UM Today staff

