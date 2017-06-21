UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today
News from
Rady Faculty of Health Sciences
UM Today Network

Members of the class of 2017 present Dr. Rob Ariano and Monica Wong the pharmacy team of the year award.

Pharmacy Preceptor of the Year Awards – 2017

June 19, 2017 — 

Preceptors play a vital role throughout the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences in helping students make the transition from their studies at university to their careers in the community.

Each year, the College of Pharmacy’s graduating class acknowledges the contributions of their preceptors by nominating exceptional educators for special recognition.

“You have always been supported and nurtured by a dedicated and diligent team of professors who have not only given you knowledge and skills in pharmacy, but how have also demonstrated their dedication to education and scholarly activities at the university of Manitoba,” said Dr. Xiaochen Gu, professor and Acting Dean of the College of Pharmacy. “We are pleased to honour them today.”

The preceptors listed below were recognized at the college’s Welcome to the Profession ceremony on June 8, 2017, for their outstanding service. Congratulations to all!

Community Preceptor of the Year
Erika Simpson (Shoppers Drug Mart, Tuxedo)

Hospital Preceptor of the Year
Jamie Falk (Kildonan Medical Center)

Pharmacy Team of the Year
Intensive Care (Medical-Surgical) Team, comprised of:

Giuseppe Aletta

Rob Ariano

Samantha Kendall

Meghan McKechnie

Travis Warner

Monica Wong

Annette Elvers

, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top