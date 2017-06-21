Pharmacy Preceptor of the Year Awards – 2017

June 19, 2017 —

Preceptors play a vital role throughout the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences in helping students make the transition from their studies at university to their careers in the community.

Each year, the College of Pharmacy’s graduating class acknowledges the contributions of their preceptors by nominating exceptional educators for special recognition.

“You have always been supported and nurtured by a dedicated and diligent team of professors who have not only given you knowledge and skills in pharmacy, but how have also demonstrated their dedication to education and scholarly activities at the university of Manitoba,” said Dr. Xiaochen Gu, professor and Acting Dean of the College of Pharmacy. “We are pleased to honour them today.”

The preceptors listed below were recognized at the college’s Welcome to the Profession ceremony on June 8, 2017, for their outstanding service. Congratulations to all!