Recreation Services invites you to Personal Training Week

January 30, 2017 —

During Personal Training Week, your friends at Recreation Services will be offering discounts on all personal training and assessment services; complimentary informational sessions on training and nutrition; daily video uploads of some of their favourite exercises, as well a chance for all participants to win free personal training sessions with a certified trainer.

Taking place from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, Personal Training Week is happening at the Active Living Centre on Fort Garry Campus and Joe Doupe Recreation Centre at the Bannatyne Campus.

Make sure to stop by and learn how a personal trainer can take you to the next level!