Pedestrian traffic to be routed across Dafoe during engineering building project

May 5, 2017 —

The Stanley Pauley engineering building project will begin construction on site starting with fencing on Thursday, May 11. See map below for the preliminary contractor fencing plan. This plan may see minor updates.

Pedestrian traffic will be routed across Dafoe for the length of the Russell building and existing Stanley Pauley building. There will be no access to the ramp and link down between Russell and EITC 3.