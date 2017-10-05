Payroll is a shared responsibility

October 3, 2017 —

All faculty and staff, especially those new to U of M, can help to ensure their pay stubs are correct.

Completing and processing timesheets and forms in a timely fashion, ensuring any changes in employment are reflected in pay and regularly monitoring one’s pay stub are all part of ensuring payroll is accurate.

Monitoring pay stubs is especially important for those with multiple appointments, those going on or coming back from a leave (such as maternity/parental/extended leave, research study leave) or working on reduced appointment, says Helen Wong, assistant manager, payroll services.

“Double-checking and reviewing your pay statement is greatly appreciated,” says Wong. “We want to work with all faculty, support staff and student staff to ensure payment is processed accurately.”

Payroll information is accessible through the university’s Employee Self Service (ESS). This user-friendly site includes the most current paystubs, salary and employment history, T4 and benefit coverage. There you can review your address and emergency contact information and update it to ensure the information is current.

Every effort is made to ensure all information is correct, but in the case of a discrepancy, faculty and staff can contact their departmental business manager.

For more information on Employee Self Service, visit the human resources website.

Additional payroll information can be found on the payroll services website.

For questions, please contact the HR Help Desk, available Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 204-474-9400.