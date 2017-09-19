UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management
Participants Needed For Sport Recovery Research

September 15, 2017 — 

Call For Participation: Participate in sport recovery research that examines how psychological factors impact physical performance and recovery.

You may be eligible if you:
* Compete in your sport at a University, Provincial, or National level,
* Are 18 years of age and,
* Can recall a distressing setback or failure that you experienced in your sport.

Your participation will involve:
1. An online survey (approx. 10-15 minutes)
2. A one-time laboratory session (approx. 45 minutes)
Testing will take place in the Applied Research Centre, adjacent to the ALC Agora.

Participating in this research may inform athletes how to optimize their performance and recovery when they encounter stress. No incentive will be offered for participation.

Please contact the researcher, Laura Ceccarelli at umceccal [at] myumanitoba [dot] ca!

Kim Babij

