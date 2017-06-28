Parkland Family Medicine Residency Unit Celebrates 25th Anniversary

June 27, 2017 —

This year, the Parkland Family Medicine Residency Unit celebrates 25 years of training residents from the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences Department of Family Medicine.

The Parkland residency unit—based out of Dauphin and affiliated with Ste. Rose—was the first of the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences rural sites in July 1991.

On June 10, 2017, approximately 120 alumni, faculty and friends gathered in Dauphin for the weekend to celebrate the milestone event. Festivities included performances and speeches as well as the opportunity to tour the facility and time to enjoy the great outdoors with fishing, hiking, paddling and golf.

Dr. Don Klassen, Associate Head (Distributed Medical Education) for the Department of Family Medicine, points of the 65 new residents that enter the department each year, two-thirds will do the majority of their training in rural and northern settings. As many residents are originally from urban settings, it’s an eye-opener for many.

“Unless residents have these locations as a training option, they are not aware rural and northern medical practice and will likely not have the opportunity to experience it,” he says. Without prior positive experiences, residents are less likely to choose to practice outside the city, leaving communities without the family physicians they need.

But given the opportunity to experience life in a place like Dauphin, Klassen points out that many discover they enjoy the lifestyle and the wide range of opportunities that come with working in a smaller centre. “As an example, out of all the residents in the Dauphin program over 25 years, 80 per cent have practiced or are now practicing in rural communities, either in Manitoba or in one of the other provinces,” says Klassen. It’s a win both for the residents and for rural and northern families.

Alumni are encouraged to reach out to the Max Rady College of Medicine to learn more about future events like this one. Visit the alumni website or contact Darcy Routledge, Alumni Affairs & Events Officer at 204-977-5650 or email Darcy [dot] Routledge [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.