Pandemonium on stage

March 15, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba Desautels Faculty of Music presents Life Is Pandemonium March 17 – 18 at the Gas Station Arts Centre.

Under the direction of U of M’s Donna Fletcher and featuring the students of the faculty, the performance features scenes from well-known musicals including Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma, Pirates of Penzance, Sister Act and more.

Tickets are available at the door or at the Desautels Faculty of Music Office for $20 for adults and $12 for students.

The performance times are 8 p.m. on March 17 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Desautels Faculty of Music is presenting many other concerts in March.

Various chamber music groups perform as part of their Winter term academics.

March 22 and March 25

12:30 p.m.

Eva Clare Hall

Free admission

The University Singers, Women’s Choir and Concert Choir collaborate with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra to perform Mendelssohn’s Elijah, conducted by Dr. Elroy Friesen.

March 24-25

8 p.m.

Centennial Concert Hall

Tickets are available through the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra https://wso.ca/box-office/

Directed by Victoria Sparks, the Percussion ensemble grooves with Latin dance sounds and music by The Beatles and Michael Jackson

March 24

7:30 p.m.

The Great Hall in University College

Free admission

The UM Wind Ensemble and Concert Band present their final concert of the year. Conducted by Jacquie Dawson, the concert features Pictures at an Exhibition by Mussorgsky and works by Shostakovich and Michael Daugherty.

March 31

7:30 p.m.

Glenlawn Collegiate Theatre, 770 St. Mary’s Road

Tickets: $15/$5 for students