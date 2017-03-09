Our emerging leader students celebrated

March 27, 2017 —

On Thursday, March 16, more than 140 students, faculty and staff gathered to recognize and be inspired by our future leaders.

Guest speaker and two time alumna Andi Sharma shared her personal story of leadership and how her time as a student helped her overcome adversity.

“I am so grateful that my time spent here at the U of M helped forge a clear path for me to follow my heart,” said Sharma, a policy analyst and food security activist who graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce and a Masters of Public Administration.

Sharma’s message to students about difficult chapters in life is simple: “What I learned … was that life is filled with unexpected challenges that will push you to your limits and require you to be stronger and braver than you ever thought possible. These moments will help shape the person you will be; respect them, learn from them and always keep going. Honour the space between what is no longer and what is yet to be.”

Sharma elaborated on her current work with the Northern Healthy Foods Initiative, her Ted Talk and the opportunity to share her research at the United Nations. In essence, food insecurity is such an intractable social problem that we need solutions that are designed to be coordinated and have collective impact in order to address it.

She spoke directly to the students: “You select few tonight are poised to not only be leaders in your chosen fields, but as global citizens, community builders and world changers. Whatever your future holds for you, always remember that the responsibility of privilege is to fight for justice. Wield your privilege in the name of justice and you will never have to doubt your course, whichever path you choose.”

”[Sharma’s remarks} “served as an empowering reminder that the most difficult obstacles to overcome could be the most integral components to growing both as a leader and as individuals,” said Amy Lam, a 2017 Emerging Leader Award (ELA) recipient. “We should embrace our growth from these obstacles to continue making meaningful contributions to our communities.”

Taylor Morisseau, Faculty of Science student, and award recipient said, “”It is a rare occurrence to come together with leaders from across this campus in such a warm celebration. In sharing a meal, we can express our thoughts and experiences, reflect on our accomplishments, and look forward with a renewed drive for positive change.”

Engineering student Marc Pelland said that for him the best part was “meeting other exceptional students to celebrate and reaffirm our commitment to being leaders in our spheres.”

In addition to attending the dinner, Emerging Leader Award recipients are presented with a framed certificate.

The evening closed with powerful words shared by Andi Sharma: “Now more than ever, we need bold ideas dreamed up by daring thinkers who also have the courage to act. I think, without a doubt, that you are up to this task. I am so proud of what Manitoba has to offer the world through your work.”

In 2017, 40 emerging leaders were announced.

Undergraduate student recipients

Alyssa Cao, 3rd Year, Faculty of Science

Amy Lam, 4th Year, Faculty of Science

Andrew Samuel, 3rd Year, Faculty of Science

Anthony Cao, 4th Year, Faculty of Science

Arthur Coelho Reis, 2nd Year, I. H. Asper School of Business

Atoosa Jalayeri, 3rd Year, Faculty of Science

Bariadora (Sam) Gbara, 4th Year, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences: College of Nursing

Charlene Hallett, 2nd Year, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences: Max Rady College of Medicine

Chelsey Meade, 4th Year, Faculty of Arts

Dharma Aguilar-Cardenas, 3rd Year, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences

Emelia (Emma) Ross, 3rd Year, Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth, and Resources

Emma Ausen, 3rd Year, Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth, and Resources

Harley Bray, 2nd Year, Faculty of Science

Haylea Clyne, 4th Year, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences: College of Nursing

Jaidan Merry, 3rd Year, Faculty of Arts

Johnpaul Okorie, 4th Year, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences: College of Nursing

Karissa Kirkup, 3rd Year, Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management

Katherine VanKoughnet, 4th Year, Faculty of Arts

Lea Soliman, 2nd Year, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences: College of Rehabilitation Sciences

Lindsay Bristow, 4th Year, Faculty of Science

Marc Pelland, 3rd Year, Faculty of Engineering

Mihskakwan James Harper, 4th Year, Faculty of Engineering

Muhammad Irfan, 3rd Year, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences

Nicole Stonyk, 5th Year, Faculty of Extended Education

Oreoluwa Akanbi, 3rd Year, Faculty of Science

Rachel Mangiacotti, 3rd Year, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences: College of Nursing

Shayna Pierce, 3rd Year, Faculty of Science

Taylor Morriseau, 4th Year, Faculty of Science

Graduate student recipients

Ahmed Elwali – PhD Candidate (Biomedical Engineering), Faculty of Engineering

Allison (Alli)Balasko – MSc Candidate (Medical Microbiology), Rady Faculty of Health Sciences : Max Rady College of Medicine

Anderson Agbugba – MPA Candidate (Public Administration), Faculty of Arts

Anjali Y. Bhagirath – PhD Candidate (Oral Biology), Rady Faculty of Health Sciences: College of Denistry

Daria Goncharova – MA Candidate (Political Studies), Faculty of Arts

Elizabeth (Liz) Huynh – MA Candidate (Kinesiology), Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management

Katherine Kenyon – PhD Candidate (Psychology), Faculty of Arts

Mario Alejandro Solis Nepote – MSc Candidate (Biomedical Engineering), Faculty of Engineering

Nasim Abdollahi – PhD Candidate (Electrical and Computer Engineering), Faculty of Engineering

Olena Kloss – PhD Candidate (Human Nutritional Sciences), Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences

Ranju Upadhyaya – MA Candidate (Sociology), Faculty of Arts

Tabitha Martens – PhD Candidate (Social Work), Faculty of Social Work

Introduced in 2006, the Emerging Leaders Dinner recognizes students who are committed to furthering the university’s educational mission by contributing to the social, cultural or economic well-being of communities on and off campus, while encouraging cross-cultural understanding and demonstrating sustained leadership and initiative. In 2014, the Emerging Leader Award was introduced to create an enduring way for the students to be recognized. There have been over 250 Emerging Leader Awards since that time.