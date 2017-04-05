NY Post: This one trick will help you lose weight and get a promotion

April 5, 2017 —

As the New York Post reports:

Struggling to stay committed to a project? Maybe it’s time to stop staying positive.

Visualizing the negative result of slacking on a task may be the key to keeping your eye on the prize, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Winnipeg and University of Manitoba have discovered that our source of motivation changes as we work on a project….

“Make a list of things ‘not to do’ to stay on course toward your goal,” the study authors suggested. “Write down the negative things you will prevent from happening by reaching your goal, and give yourself a break from something you don’t enjoy when you make progress in later stages of goal pursuit.”

Understanding how effectively approach and avoidance strategies work for us can help us hit our goals.

The authors also suggest that marketers can tap these findings to better target consumers depending on whether they are in the early or later stages of chasing their dreams. For example, gyms could appeal to people who are just starting to get in shape by highlighting their exciting new exercise equipment or workout classes to try out. But gyms would appeal to people further along in their fitness journey, who are worried about not meeting their goals, by emphasizing satisfaction guarantees and “proven” technologies for getting in shape.