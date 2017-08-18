Now Available: Technology-related insight for higher education
Gartner® Core IT Research offered as new free service for faculty, staff and students
Information Services & Technology (IST) and UM Libraries have partnered to bring you free, campus-wide access to the Gartner® Core Information Technology Research for higher education institutions.
As a leading provider of unbiased, in-depth research on the global IT industry, Gartner® research helps translate complex IT information into comprehensive advice and meaningful analysis.
Through an online web portal, you can now search and download the latest Gartner® research reports and briefings, including real-life examples of how technology is used in a broad range of industries, including education, business, computer science, engineering & technology, law and medicine.
Benefits to faculty and researchers
Gartner® Core IT Research is an invaluable tool for faculty and researchers who are looking to:
- Bring timely, objective real-world examples and content to the classroom
- Reference best practices and case studies on how to apply technology to solve business problems
- Discover new educational technologies and best practices
- Look at the health of an organization
- Learn how to use new technology in the classroom
- Use the data and information to substantiate research papers
- Research emerging technologies and industry trends
Benefits to students
Students are encouraged to use Gartner® research to:
- Gather data to support class projects, papers and presentations
- Understand and keep up to date on technologies and tools available
- Stay abreast of current trends in technology
- Research business issues in your area of study or industry
- Learn about various organizations’ IT needs
How do I get access?
Access Gartner® Core IT Research through either the IST Service Catalogue or the Library A-Z Databases.
Visit the IST Service Catalogue for more information about how to get started.