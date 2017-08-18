UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
Gartner a new fress service for researchers

New Free Service for Researchers

Now Available: Technology-related insight for higher education

Gartner® Core IT Research offered as new free service for faculty, staff and students

August 31, 2017 — 

Information Services & Technology (IST) and UM Libraries have partnered to bring you free, campus-wide access to the Gartner® Core Information Technology Research for higher education institutions.

As a leading provider of unbiased, in-depth research on the global IT industry, Gartner® research helps translate complex IT information into comprehensive advice and meaningful analysis.

Through an online web portal, you can now search and download the latest Gartner® research reports and briefings, including real-life examples of how technology is used in a broad range of industries, including education, business, computer science, engineering & technology, law and medicine.

Benefits to faculty and researchers

Gartner® Core IT Research is an invaluable tool for faculty and researchers who are looking to:

  • Bring timely, objective real-world examples and content to the classroom
  • Reference best practices and case studies on how to apply technology to solve business problems
  • Discover new educational technologies and best practices
  • Look at the health of an organization
  • Learn how to use new technology in the classroom
  • Use the data and information to substantiate research papers
  • Research emerging technologies and industry trends

Benefits to students

Students are encouraged to use Gartner® research to:

  • Gather data to support class projects, papers and presentations
  • Understand and keep up to date on technologies and tools available
  • Stay abreast of current trends in technology
  • Research business issues in your area of study or industry
  • Learn about various organizations’ IT needs

How do I get access?

Access Gartner® Core IT Research through either the IST Service Catalogue or the Library A-Z Databases.

Visit the IST Service Catalogue for more information about how to get started.

